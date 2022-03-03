Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 139,776 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $40,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

