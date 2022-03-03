ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.00

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 14715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

