ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $55.28. 12,673,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,721,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

