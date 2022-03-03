Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

