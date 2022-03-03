ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

