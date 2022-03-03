Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Lowered to €36.00 at Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.33) to €34.00 ($38.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Prysmian stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.92.
Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.
