PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $43.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $66.87.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

