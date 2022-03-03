Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $4.50

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $450.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 381,087 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

