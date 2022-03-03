Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

