Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Issued By William Blair

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

JLL stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

