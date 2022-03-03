Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By DA Davidson

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

WW opened at $10.32 on Thursday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

