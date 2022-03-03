Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.74.
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.