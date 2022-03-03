Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kronos Bio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $412.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.69. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03).

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 437,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 823,589 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,726,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

