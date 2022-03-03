Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issued By Oppenheimer

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $66.87.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

