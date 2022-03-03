Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $45.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.27 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,163.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,435.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,374.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

