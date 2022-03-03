Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Curis, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curis in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

CRIS opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

