Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

