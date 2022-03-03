Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut by Analyst

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humanigen in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HGEN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Humanigen by 115.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

