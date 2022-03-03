Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.
NYSE:OPAD opened at 5.23 on Thursday. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.71.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Offerpad Company Profile (Get Rating)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
