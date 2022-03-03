Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

