Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Cut by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $15,362,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

