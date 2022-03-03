Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Decreased by Analyst

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,617 shares during the period. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,629,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,384,000 after acquiring an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

