Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

