Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.