Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted by Analyst

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HRZN stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

