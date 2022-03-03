QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QNTQY. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.47) to GBX 302 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QNTQY opened at $16.20 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.