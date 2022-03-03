Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Qualys worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

