Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of PWR opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

