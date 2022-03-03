Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of PWR opened at $111.81 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

