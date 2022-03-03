Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

