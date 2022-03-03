Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 323.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the period.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

