RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.62. RadNet shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3,805 shares traded.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

