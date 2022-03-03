Raymond James Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.32%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

