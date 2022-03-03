Raymond James Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$32.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.54.
Hydro One stock opened at C$31.72 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.70 and a 12 month high of C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.37. The company has a market cap of C$18.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70.
About Hydro One (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
