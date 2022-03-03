Raymond James Cuts Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $18.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.