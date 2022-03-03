RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.00 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

