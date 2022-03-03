Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – ShockWave Medical is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – ShockWave Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – ShockWave Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $258.00 to $198.00.

2/18/2022 – ShockWave Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $272.00 to $245.00.

1/12/2022 – ShockWave Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

1/7/2022 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

