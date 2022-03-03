Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after purchasing an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

