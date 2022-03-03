RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Head to Head Contrast

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -55.84% -47.92% -26.99%

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 1.90 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

About RedBall Acquisition (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SCWorx (Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

