RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

RDHL stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

