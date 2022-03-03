REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REE Automotive.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

