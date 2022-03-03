REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.