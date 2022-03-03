Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,135,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Regions Financial worth $136,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

