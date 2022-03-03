Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 269,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,336,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

