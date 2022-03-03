Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
