Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

