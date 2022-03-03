Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Tiptree worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 138.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

