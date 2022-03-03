Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $11,182,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

