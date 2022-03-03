Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $180,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.41. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

