Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,085 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,238,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,438,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.