Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,085 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,238,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,438,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

