Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Northeast Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,751,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NECB opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

